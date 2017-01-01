SKAGWAY NEWS HEADLINES

Serving the Gateway to the Klondike since 1987. Published twice monthly, stories and photos from The Skagway News are added to our website daily.

One musher’s journey

J Dot and Romulus, a.k.a. Rummy, are training for the 2018 Iditarod. J Shelley, or J Dot to his...

Borough Briefs: Dec. 15, 2016

by | Jan 1, 2017

Dock Improvements Grant gets an extension A State Dock Improvements Grant that was to expire in June 2017 has been extended by one year. The grant originally was for $10 million as part of the Gateway Project. There is $6.5...

Current Issue: December 23rd
Next Issue: January 27th

  • Port planning moves forward with kick-off meeting

    Larger cruise ships are coming to Alaska in 2018, the waterfront lease held by White Pass & Yukon Route Railway is up in 2023, the sublease with Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) is also up then, and...

  • Letter to the editor: Dear Wonderful Skagway

    Blessed by Skagway Style! As we reflect on this past year and losses that still bring a tear— We also think of you and smile For sharing comfort – Skagway style!   “Blessed are mourners,” Jesus said, “For they shall be...

Borough Briefs: Dec. 9, 2016

by | Dec 12, 2016

New flags fly over Klondike Park The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, welcoming guests from the waterfront into Skagway, has three new flagpoles with a United States flag, an Alaska flag and a Canadian. “You might...

Hi Skagway, it’s me, Suzanne Ashe

by | Aug 31, 2016

BY SUZANNE ASHE REPORTER All children have heroes. Sometimes those heroes live on space stations, other heroes put out fires or play ball. My heroes brought down a United States President. As a child, my heroes were Bob Woodward...

Police and Fire Blotter: Dec. 7 – 19, 2016

by | Jan 1, 2017

December 7 Fire personnel responded to a downtown Fire Alarm, it was determined the alarm was caused by construction. Officer reported a winter watchman light was on at a Municipal building, responsible party was notified....

Sportsmanship award for SHS volleyball

by | Jan 1, 2017

The SHS volleyball team ended its season at regionals in Klawock Dec. 2-3 by dropping two matches. They lost to top seed Petersburg (runner-up at both the regional and state tournament) in the opening round, and then fell to...