SKAGWAY NEWS HEADLINES

One musher’s journey
J Dot and Romulus, a.k.a. Rummy, are training for the 2018 Iditarod. J Shelley, or J Dot to his...
AP&T celebrates installation of new fiber-optic cable in Lynn Canal
A new 86-mile undersea cable has been installed in the Lynn Canal. The fiber-optic line will bring...
SHS volleyball team positive about season
Petersburg players pose with Skagway team and coaches. Submitted photo By Jeff Brady The Skagway...
Wet weather doesn’t deter record number of runners
Rain poured down on groups of runners, as the train whistle blew marking the start of the 33rd...
Park Service turns 100, party held on the train
Welcome to My Blog Here is a basic blog layout with a right sidebar Gov. Walker scraps road to...
Cross Country hits top 10 in Ketchikan
For the first meet of the season, the Skagway Cross-Country team had faster times than last year’s...
Gov. Walker scraps road to Juneau, won’t have to repay federal funds
The Northern Lynn Canal corridor will not see a road to Juneau anytime soon, at least not under the Walker-Mallott administration. With the unveiling of the fiscal year 2018 budget, Gov. Bill Walker announced on Dec. 15, the...Read More
Port planning moves forward with kick-off meeting
Larger cruise ships are coming to Alaska in 2018, the waterfront lease held by White Pass & Yukon Route Railway is up in 2023, the sublease with Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority (AIDEA) is also up then, and...Read More
Borough Briefs: Dec. 15, 2016
Dock Improvements Grant gets an extension A State Dock Improvements Grant that was to expire in June 2017 has been extended by one year. The grant originally was for $10 million as part of the Gateway Project. There is $6.5...Read More
Letter to the editor: Dear Wonderful Skagway
Blessed by Skagway Style! As we reflect on this past year and losses that still bring a tear— We also think of you and smile For sharing comfort – Skagway style! “Blessed are mourners,” Jesus said, “For they shall be...Read More
Under the Boardwalk: Photo review stirs memories
By Jeff Brady During this semi-retirement phase of my life, I’m drawn to one of those coffee groups that get together in Skagway most mornings. The one I hit has a bit of an extended family element to it, with a mix of local...Read More
Wayne Greenstreet presented 30th Helen B. Clark Award
This year’s Helen B. Clark Award was presented to Wayne Greenstreet, a pillar of the Skagway Volunteer Fire Department for the past 25 years. During this time he has served as Fire Chief, Deputy Fire Chief, Search & Rescue...Read More
Robotics team back on top in Southeast
One of Skagway School’s FIRST Lego League Robotics teams is on its way to compete in the...
Weekend DIY workshops keep residents busy in Skagway
Alaskans are known as do-it-yourselfers and recently a few new skills were mastered, or at least...
Arts Beat: August 26, 2016
Congratulations SE Alaska State Fair Winners! Megan Barrett: 1st Place- Micro Macrame Necklace with Fossil Walrus Ivory Pendant. Lisa Mandeville: Photography awards; 2nd Place Wild Plant “Fly Agaric”. 2nd Place- Wild...
Chilkoot artists in residence bring the beauty of trail to larger audiences
This summer, three artists will pack their paint brushes, sketchbooks and cameras alongside some...
Skagway duo creates raffle ticket kiosks to support local non-profits
You’ve probably seen them in storefronts around town: big, red kiosks offering coupons and...
A ‘clan of inky storytellers’ gathers at 7th Annual North Words Writers Symposium
Brian Doyle grew up in an Irish Catholic family with seven brothers and sisters in Queens, N.Y....
Arts Beat: April 29, 2016
SynthesisDANCE is coming to Skagway from New York City! This energetic dance performance is Friday, May 6, 7:00 p.m. at the Skagway School. Admission is $15, $13 for SAC members, $10 for seniors/students and $35 for a family. A...
ARTS BEAT : March 25, 2016
• Art Fest, April 7-10, will be held at the Skagway School and various locations around town. Approximately 100 students from SE Alaska high schools will be arriving in Skagway to immerse themselves in 4 days of art classes. If...
ARTS BEAT: March 11, 2016
Coming attractions you won’t want to miss! • Mask Performance workshop by Wonderheads, March 23, 6:00 p.m. For location and reservations for this free class, call Donna at (907)983-3222. Open to all ages, approximately two...
Borough Briefs: Dec. 9, 2016
New flags fly over Klondike Park The Klondike Gold Rush National Historical Park, welcoming guests from the waterfront into Skagway, has three new flagpoles with a United States flag, an Alaska flag and a Canadian. “You might...
Morgan appointed to empty Borough Assembly seat
Former Assembly Member Spencer Morgan’s name was not on the ballot for last month’s municipal...
Fish Hatchery Committee to explore options for improving salmon sport fishing
After taking several months off, the Fish Hatchery Committee meetings are beginning again. The committee was scheduled to meet last week, but failed for the lack of a quorum. However, member John Tronrud sent a letter to the...
Borough Briefs: Oct. 20, 1216
New appointments for assembly members At the Oct. 20 meeting of the Skagway Borough Assembly, Mayor Mark Schaefer appointed newly elected member Orion Hanson to the Civic Affairs committee as well as Parks and Recreation, Public...
Assemblyman Dan Henry resigns, goes before the APOC
By Suzanne Ashe REPORTER Mayor Mark Schaefer announced at the beginning of the Oct. 20, assembly meeting that Assemblyman Dan Henry had tendered his resignation. The Skagway News had previously reported Henry has been sentenced...
Hanson, Cochran elected to Assembly; Bricker joins Belisle on School Board
The Skagway Borough Assembly certified voting results for two assembly members and two school board members during a regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6. Planning & Zoning Commission Chair Orion Hanson garnered the most...
Senior Center passes by narrow margin; plans move forward
By Suzanne Ashe REPORTER It took a historic recount to confirm a narrow victory for supporters of Senior Center in Skagway. The Canvass Board met on Monday to recount the ballots for Proposition 1, which would approve a $6...
Six points split on bond measure as unofficial results are tallied
Skagway voters were nearly split on a $6 million bond measure that would cover the cost of a new...
Local shopkeeper wins Federal Native Art scam case
By Paula Ann Solis Juneau Empire JUNEAU – “Mhmm,” is a slight hum of the lips usually in response...
Letter to the Editor: Rosemary Libert
Acquittal just the beginning As many of you know, I have been a part of Skagway for more than 30 years; meeting my husband, Karl, here in 1983, working for the National Park Service until 1985, giving birth to my first child at...
Garrett to step in as AP&T’s new CEO
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash.—(BUSINESS WIRE)—In a manner harkening to both its employee-owner culture and...
ENDANGERED ARTS: The Future of Fossilized Mammoth Ivory
Bruce Schindler is a pre-historic storyteller. Through his craft, he shares the tale of a...
Conditional use permit for retail marijuana shop causes a stir
A conditional use permit granted by the Skagway Planning and Zoning Commission for a retail marijuana dispensary on Third Avenue has caused a stir among nearby property owners. The permit, requested by Tara Bass, was approved...
CPV funds reinstated in state budget
Skagway’s fiscal year 2017 budget appears to be in the clear with the reinstatement of the Commercial Passenger Vessel excise tax in the state’s budget. Language for the CPV funds was removed by the Senate and maintained by the...
Bear Head Photography
Barrett Hedges photographs Alaska. He finds epic landscapes, bears and eagles, sometimes all in...
Formerly Yours?
Do you regret giving away your old salt and pepper shakers? Do you miss that old couch you left...
Hi Skagway, it’s me, Suzanne Ashe
BY SUZANNE ASHE REPORTER All children have heroes. Sometimes those heroes live on space stations, other heroes put out fires or play ball. My heroes brought down a United States President. As a child, my heroes were Bob Woodward...
Fish This! The joys of fly-fishing
BY ANDREW CREMATA FOR THE SKAGWAY NEWS After scoping out a promising area on Google Earth where a freshwater stream emptied into a shallow saltwater inlet, I drove to the nearest public parking area and began assembling my gear....
Fish This!: Passing it Along
BY ANDREW CREMATA I watched my grandmother’s small, wrinkled fingers reach into the bait bucket....
Fish This!: The value of a secret
BY ANDREW CREMATA I know a charter fisherman named Captain Johnny that protects his secret fishing...
Under the Boardwalk: Changing north, changing world
BY JEFF BRADY On a drive up to Whitehorse this week, I was stunned by how early our landscape is...
Fish This! Life on the Edge
BY ANDREW CREMATA Where have our winters gone? In the not-too-distant-past the idea of fishing the...
GUEST COLUMN Simmerin’ Foods and the Dyea Bazaar: Chick This
BY SCOTT HOME Having been hoisted off the boardwalk by a little old lady demanding “WHEN are you going to write the chickweed piece?”, I act. A year ago, I could only say I have used it fresh in salads, chopped in potato, root...
Under the Boardwalk: February light, revelations, and remembering Kenny Sailors
I look forward to February every year. It’s our transition month. January’s dark and usually cold days are behind us, and March lies ahead waiting to finish off winter. Stuck in between, February is short and gives us just...
Police and Fire Blotter: Dec. 7 – 19, 2016
December 7 Fire personnel responded to a downtown Fire Alarm, it was determined the alarm was caused by construction. Officer reported a winter watchman light was on at a Municipal building, responsible party was notified....
Letter to the editor: Arctic Terns get a little help from their friends
It has come to my attention that White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad recently agreed to allow signage to be placed seasonally on their leased land, for the purpose of helping to protect the Arctic Terns that nest there during...
Police and Fire blotter from Nov. 22 to Dec. 6
November 22nd A missing dog was turned in to the impound. The dog was later picked up by its owner. November 23rd An automatic emergency call was made regarding a fire alarm system. The building’s supervisor was contacted. A...
Police & Fire Blotter from Nov. 8 to Nov. 21
November 8th The Fire Department responded to an automatic fire alarm. An officer assisted with a vehicle lockout. November 9th An officer responded to a report of a burglary alarm at a local business. November 10th SPD...
Lance Mackey visits Skagway for special screening of The Great Alone
Bib number 13, Lance Mackey came to Skagway on Oct 14 for a screening of the new documentary...
Evangeline Taylor March 5, 1926 – Nov. 4, 2016
Evangeline Taylor, 90, our beloved mother passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 4, 2016, at the home of her daughter Dalyce McFarland, in Auburn, Washington. Van was preceded in death by her husband Marvin Taylor who...
Entire Skagway DDF team makes finals in first event
By Jeff Brady REPORTER HAINES – The Skagway High Debate, Drama, Forensics (DDF) team started the...
Skagway residents sue business owner over alleged mistreatment of dog
Dolly, a local 10-pound dachshund, is at the center of a civil lawsuit in Skagway District...
Sportsmanship award for SHS volleyball
The SHS volleyball team ended its season at regionals in Klawock Dec. 2-3 by dropping two matches. They lost to top seed Petersburg (runner-up at both the regional and state tournament) in the opening round, and then fell to...
Whitehead, Cook top speakers again at DDF meet
Skagway High School’s DDF team again placed all five of its students in finals at a meet. In Ketchikan Dec. 9-10, juniors Kara Whitehead and Micah Cook finished first and second respectively in Expository Speaking for the second...
Panther boys start early, girls await home openers
The Skagway High School boys plunged into the season after just two weeks of practice with a trip to the Lumen Christi Invitational in Anchorage Dec. 15-17. While the boys lost all three games by larger margins each outing, they...
Box of Rocks run Sept. 25
By Suzanne Ashe REPORTER The annual end of the season Box of Rocks will be held on Sunday, Sept. 25. The quintessential run to Upper Lake cabin will have the usual fast- and slower-paced participants, a few dogs and kids, plenty...
SRC expansion plans move forward
SRC Director Katherine Nelson and Architect David Moore discuss expansion plan for the Rec Center. Photo by Suzanne Ashe/The Skagway News By Suzanne Ashe Reporter The proposed expansion of the Skagway Recreation Center...
Annual Skagway Scramble tournament
Stuart Brown tees off on hole 7 of the Meadow Lakes golf course in Whitehorse as teammate Orion...
Four days and 444-miles on the Yukon River, racing toward the midnight sun
This year, two Skagway teams joined 91 other teams as they paddled 444 miles from Whitehorse to...
Skagway teams place in Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay
Last Saturday, cycling enthusiasts gathered in Haines Junction, YT on a sunny, windy morning for the 24th Annual Kluane Chilkat International Bike Relay. The race spanned almost 150 miles of beautiful scenery including views of...
Southeast Senate Democrats prep for 30th legislative session
The Alaska Senate Democrats released a new organizational line-up for the upcoming 30th Alaska State Legislature which commences on January 17, 2017. The caucus will include Senator Berta Gardner (D-Anchorage), Senator Dennis...
Gov. Walker visits Skagway for the first time
By Suzanne Ashe REPORTER Alaska Governor Bill Walker met with Borough Assembly members and Skagway...
New winter ferry schedule sees changes
JUNEAU – Skagway will see four ferries a week during much of the coming winter with service on Sunday, Monday, Tuesday and Friday. That’s an improvement over last year when lay-up of more ships reduced service to two or three...
Responsible parties meet with ADEC and agree to share information pertaining to harbor cleanup
A closed meeting between the Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation and responsible parties regarding cleanup of Skagway’s ore basin has yielded no plan, but an agreement for all parties to share documentation. The...
Skagway’s Kathy Hosford serves as delegate at the Republican National Convention in OH
A plethora of personalities attended the Republican National Convention in Cleveland, OH last...
State legislature enters record fifth special session
The 29th Alaska Legislature entered a record-breaking fifth special session Monday in an effort to balance its multi-billion dollar budget. The agreed upon FY17 budget has removed $3.2 billion from the state’s constitutional...
Conflicting reports over possible ore spillage in harbor
A broken belly pan on the Ore Terminal’s ship loader has created cause for concern after a...
Skagway’s future without a floating dock means a loss of millions
It’s a topic of discussion at every borough assembly and port commission meeting: how can Skagway get a floating dock? But a second question comes to mind as assembly members discuss mitigation, fault and looming deadlines: what...